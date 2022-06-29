This Restaurant Serves The Best Seafood In Wisconsin

You can never go wrong with a large plate of surf 'n' turf! The fresh entree options at this one-stop seafood shop are endless. Oysters, lobster, crab, shrimp, tuna, salmon, or calamari, you name it; this restaurant serves it to your liking. As good as the entrees are, you cannot forget about the pre-meal lobster mac 'n' cheese, truffle fries, and complimentary bread baskets. Though there are many seafood restaurants scattered throughout the state, only one can be the best.

According to Eat This, Not That, the best seafood restaurant in all of Wisconsin is the St. Paul Fish Company located in Milwaukee. The St. Paul Fish Company can be found inside of a public market. Guests' reviews recommend the 'buttery' lobster roll.

Here is what Eat This, Not That had to say about the best seafood restaurant in the state:

"Located just blocks from the water inside the Milwaukee Public Market, St Paul Fish Company is known for having the best fish for the best price. Whether you grab a table and enjoy the hustle and bustle of the market or order a piping hot meal to go, you're guaranteed to enjoy your dishes. The star of the show? The "to die for" buttery lobster roll on a brioche bun."

For more information regarding the best seafood restaurants in every U.S State visit HERE.