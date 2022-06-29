WATCH: Edelman Does Spot-On Belichick Impression; Is 'Still Scared' Of Him

Julian Edelman apparently can't stop doing an impression of his longtime New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, despite admitting that he's "still scared of the guy."

During an appearance on the I Am Athlete podcast, the three-time Super Bowl champion was asked by former Pro Bowl cornerback and co-host Adam 'Pacman' Jones to do his impression of Belichick -- which he's done during multiple post-retirement media appearances -- and Edelman told a story about recent visit with his former team.

"I just saw him, recently. I went and visited the team," Edelman said, before switching to the monotone, no nonsense mode of Belichick. "He was like, 'Look, if I have to turn on the f------ TV and see you doing me every f------ day, like, what are we f------ doing here?' That's what he would say to me and I'm over here I'm sitting on egg shells. I'm still scared of the guy, I don't even play for him."