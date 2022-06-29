Where To Find The Best Hot Dog In Missouri

Frankfurter, weenie, hot dog — whatever you chose to call it. The fact of the matter is Americans eat approximately seven billion hot dogs just between Memorial Day and Labor Day, according to National Hot Dog and Sausage Council President Eric Mittenthal. With such a high demand, hot dog joints come in a variety of different shapes and sizes, from carts to brick-and-mortar buildings. But all hot dogs and hot dog joints are not created equal. We're here to help you find the best sausage served on a sliced bun in your state.

Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of all the best hot dog joints across the United States. They named Woofie's Hot Dogs in Overland as the place to get the best hot dog in Missouri. Here's what they had to say about it:

This '60s-style drive-in stand serves up Chicago-style hot dogs. The Woofie Dog is a popular choice, as well as the Reuben Dog, which is made with Swiss cheese, pickles, Thousand Island dressing, and sauerkraut. While you're there, be sure to check out the walls for portraits of celebrities who have also enjoyed the hot dogs at Woofie's. (Stars—they're just like us!) Reviewers describe the hot dogs at Woofie's as "so good" and "elevate[d] to an entirely flavorful level." One regular kept it short and sweet: "If you have not tried it, you have not lived." Copy that.