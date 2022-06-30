14-Year-Old Crashes Car Into Georgia Home Going 130 MPH

A car flew directly into a Coweta County home this morning during a high speed chase involving police, leaving a large portion of the home in rubble. According to WSB-TV, the 14-year-old driving the car was going 130 mph. The teenager was being chased by police when they broke through a fence and slammed into the home. WSB-TV noted that the crash happened early this morning in Senoia.

Police chasing the teen lost them when they turned onto Johnson Road. There was a husband, wife and son inside of the house at the time of the crash. The wife was asleep when the 14-year-old came barreling through the house. Immediately after, the husband heard his wife and son calling out to him from beneath the rubble. He was able to save his son, but his wife did not make it. Police have identified the woman to be Annette Carmichael-Rush. She was pronounced dead at the hospital, and her husband and son sustained minor injuries.

The 14-year-old who crashed into the home did not sustain any injuries as a result of the incident. Coweta County police report that the teenager has been taken to a youth detention center while the Georgia State Patrol determines homicide charges.