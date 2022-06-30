Explosion In Southern California Throws Neighbor Into Backyard

An explosion leveled a home this morning before the sun rose in Victorville, and a few people were injured as a result. According to U.S News & World Report, the explosion damaged two nearby houses, leaving them to be deemed "unsafe" for inhabitants by firefighters. The one person inside of the house at the time of the explosion managed to survive, but sustained injuries.

The explosion occurred in San Bernardino County before 3:00 a.m. U.S News & World Report mentioned that the desert village of Victorville is just an hours drive from Los Angeles. Neighbor Brenda Ogaz said that she was awake when the house exploded.

“I looked out my window and the whole house was engulfed and there were what looked like fireworks coming out," she explained to Victor Valley News Group. “We all rushed out to try and help but there was nothing we could do."

The force of the explosion was so strong that one neighbor was thrown out of her home and into her backyard. According to the Victor Valley News Group, the woman in the home at the time of the explosion was airlifted to the hospital for burns, and one of the family's dogs were injured.

The local gas company checked the area following the incident and determined that there were not any gas leaks. Authorities are still investigating the cause of the fire.