Here Are The Best Nachos In Washington

By Zuri Anderson

July 1, 2022

Everything Nachos
Photo: Getty Images

There are so many things to love about nachos. They can be a dish you can eat by yourself, or you can share it with others. It's the perfect appetizer, snack and entree in some cases. And the best part are the many ways you can load delicious ingredients on a bed of tortilla chips, from cheese, sour cream and jalapeños to beef, chicken and pork.

Not all nachos are created equal, and American restaurants can get creative about how to craft this dish. That's why LoveFood found the most delicious nachos in every state, including Washington state.

The best plate of nachos you can grab in the Evergreen State is... Some Random Bar!

Writers explained why they chose this bar & restaurant:

"At bustling establishment Some Random Bar, the Crab Nachos cause quite a stir. The decadent dish is citrus flavored and rich, served dripping in Cheddar sauce, grilled onion, avocado, sour cream, cilantro pesto, Aleppo pepper and lime. Every mouthful is saucy, crunchy and full of crab, what more could you ask for?"

If you're craving these nachos, you can find Some Random Bar at 2604 1st Ave. in Seattle.

Click HERE to check out the full list of places serving amazing nachos.

