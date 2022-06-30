Kelly Clarkson Shares How 'Huge Divorce' Impacts Her New Music

Kelly Clarkson is opening up about how her "huge divorce" impacts how she releases new music.

Teasing that new music is on the way in a radio interview on Wednesday (June 29), the American Idol alum got real about how her divorce from ex-husband Brandon Blackstock affected her musical process, per Page Six.

"Everybody knows the huge divorce I went through, and it's been, like, two years and not easy with kids," she said.

Aside from her 2021 Christmas album and a "Kellyoke" cover album, Clarkson hasn't released new original music since 2017. She did say, however, that she does have a "difficult" project on the way but that there are still issues she has to deal with before releasing it.

"I'm just navigating what I'm comfortable with releasing," she said. "So, it's just a hard thing to navigate. It's coming. I just got to get my crap together. I just got to figure out what I'm going to release. I've never had this difficult a project."

Clarkson filed for divorce from Blackstock in 2020 after nearly seven years of marriage, settling the divorce earlier this year and even legally changing her name. The couple share two children: River Rose and Remington Alexander.