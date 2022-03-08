Kelly Clarkson & Brandon Blackstock Finally Reach Divorce Settlement

Kelly Clarkson has finally reached a settlement in her divorce from Brandon Blackstock, which has reportedly been a “nasty” split. TMZ broke the story Tuesday afternoon (March 8), reporting that the powerhouse singer — who recently announced that she’s opting to legally change her name to Kelly Brianne — will get primary custody of the couple’s two children, and Blackstock will get one weekend with them per month, and will pay his ex wife $12,500 per month in rent before he moves out of her Montana ranch by June 1. The ranch became a point of contention for months, as Clarkson fought to maintain ownership and Blackstock refused to move out.

L.A. Superior Court Judge Scott Gordon signed off on the terms on Tuesday, per TMZ. The custody arrangement will be revisited if Blackstock opts to move out-of-state. The entertainment news hub also notes that Blackstock gets spousal support of $115,000 each month until January 2024, and gets $45,600 each month in child support, and Clarkson has to pay him $1.3 million in the settlement. She reportedly makes around $20 million annually, which she gets to keep.

Clarkson cited “irreconcilable differences” when she filed for divorce in June 2020, and in September was declared legally single. They will be officially divorced in January 2022. Clarkson and Blackstock have two children together — River Rose, 7, and Remington Alexander, 5 — and Blackstock has two children from a previous relationship.