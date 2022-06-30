Kevin Durant Requests Trade From Nets: Report

Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant has reportedly requested a trade, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski on Thursday (June 30).

Durant's business manager, Rich Kleiman, told Wojnarowski that Nets general manager Sean Marks is currently working with him and Durant on finding a trade for the former NBA regular season and Finals MVP.

Wojnarowski reports that Durant included the Phoenix Suns and Miami Heat on his wish list of trade partners, however, the Nets plan to move the perennial All-Star to whatever team offers the best deal.

Last week, sources told the Athletic's Shams Charania that Durant was weighing his options and monitoring the Nets' situation regarding point guard Kyrie Irving's future before Irving's player option for 2022-23 was exercised days later.

Durant and Irving both signed with the Nets as free agents in 2019, making Brooklyn an immediate favorite to contend for an NBA championship.

However, the Nets have failed to reach the Eastern Conference Finals since the duo joined the team, with Irving missing the majority of their first season together due to injuries and the 2021-22 regular season due to New York's COVID restrictions prohibiting him from playing in home games without being vaccinated.