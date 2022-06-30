Miles Bridges Arrested Hours Before NBA Free Agency Period: Report

By Jason Hall

June 30, 2022

Charlotte Hornets v Atlanta Hawks - Play-In Tournament
Photo: Getty Images

Restricted free agent forward Miles Bridges was reportedly arrested Wednesday (June 29) hours before he was expected to receive a massive new deal from the Charlotte Hornets at the beginning of the NBA's free agency period.

TMZ Sports reports Bridges, 24, surrendered to police in Los Angeles in relation a felony domestic violence charge that stemmed from an alleged physical altercation.

Law enforcement sources told TMZ Sports that a woman claimed an argument between herself and Bridges turned physical on Tuesday (June 28) and the NBA player fled the scene before police arrived.

The sources told TMZ Sports that the woman needed medical attention at the scene.

Bridges was reportedly released on a $130,000 bond, according to TMZ Sports.

Bridges' arrest came just hours before the beginning of the NBA free agency period in which he was expected to have his max offer sheet matched by the Charlotte Hornets, his team for all four seasons of his NBA career.

"As an organization, we love Miles, OK? And we’re going to bring him back," Hornets general manager Mitch Kupchak said on Tuesday, prior to news of the alleged incident being shared publicly. "He’s been great for the franchise, and I believe, with his work ethic, he’s only going to get better."

Bridges averaged a career-best 20.2 points, 7.0 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game, while also making a career-high 80 starts, in 2021-22.

The former Michigan State standout was selected by the Los Angeles Clippers at No. 12 overall in the 2018 NBA Draft, but traded to the Hornets for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the player selected by Charlotte at No. 11 overall.

