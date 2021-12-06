PHOTO: Iconic Staples Center Sign Taken Down Amid Name Change

The iconic Staples Center lettering has officially been removed from the Los Angeles arena amid an upcoming name change.

NBC Los Angeles' NewsChopper4 Alpha captured a photo of the arena's red letters being taken off the arena's entrance and loading onto a truck before being taken away.

Last month, the Athletic's Shams Charania initially reported Staples Center -- the home of the NBA's Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers; the NHL's Los Angeles Kings; the WNBA's Los Angeles Sparks and numerous notable concerts and events, would be renamed to Crypto.com Arena on December 25 following what is "believed to be the largest U.S. venue naming rights deal to date."

The Los Angeles Times confirmed Charania's report minutes later in an article featuring a rendering of the arena with its new logo, adding that "all of Staples Center signage will be replaced with the new name by June 2022."