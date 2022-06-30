"Expert, no. Funder, yes," Southside replied. "I got a list. S**t is crazy... Ten, for sure. I done got some girls t**ties did twice. I done got a girl's t**ties did, got ’em big. They was too big for her. Redid ’em again, got ’em smaller."



"I call myself Bob The Builder," he declared.



Elsewhere in the conversation, Southside also touches on his upcoming collaborations with Future, which is called "Yellow Tape" and Puerto Rican rapper Anuel. He said that he has a song with Anuel, Young Thug and Future for his album.



Previously, Southside dropped his single "Hold That Heat" featuring Future and Travis Scott. The song is expected to appear on upcoming project coming soon. In addition to his upcoming LP, Southside is also in the process of working on his collaborative project with Polo G. The last joint effort he released was back in 2020 when he teamed up with Doe Boy for Demons R Us.



Watch the entire interview below.