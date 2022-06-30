This Is The Best Fireworks Show In Texas

Once all the hot dogs and burgers have been eaten and all your at-home fireworks have been set off, it's time to see the real thing.

Pure Wow compiled a list of the best fireworks show in every state. Here's what the lifestyle website said about its list:

Oh, say can you see…the fireworks? There’s nothing quite like a Fourth of July celebration replete with live music, tons of food and eye-catching pyrotechnics. And it’s not like you have to travel far to take part in the festivities. Every state (plus Washington D.C.) puts on a heck of a show. This year, wish America a happy birthday at one of these amazing extravaganzas in every state. Just make sure you find a spot with a great view for these fantastic fireworks displays.

In Texas, you can find the best fireworks show at Kaboom Town! in Addison. Here's what Pure Wow said to back up its decision:

You had us at “Kaboom.” If the catchy title alone doesn’t convince you to celebrate in Addison, perhaps the promise of an airplane flyover show, concert and fireworks will. (Psst: It’s all going down on July 3.)

You can see more details about Kaboom Town! here and read Pure Wow's full list here.