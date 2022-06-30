This Is The Most Famous Restaurant In Louisiana

Have you ever wondered what the most famous restaurant is in your state? Each state may have the popular choices that diners may enjoy, but what is the one spot that people flock to just to say they have been there?

LoveFood searched the country to find the most popular restaurant in each state they recommend adding to your bucket list, including one fan-favorite spot in Louisiana. According to the site:

"From coast to coast, there are fine-dining spots, tasty burger and barbecue joints, and cafes, shacks and delis that are genius in their simplicity."

So which restaurant in Louisiana is considered the "most famous"?

Commander's Palace

Located in New Orleans, Commander's Palace has been a staple in the community for more than a century, giving guests at a chance to sample dishes inspired by the region, such as the Louisiana Watermelon Salad, Commander's Creole Gumbo, Miso Mustard Gulf Fish and much more.

Commander's Palace is located at 1403 Washington Avenue in New Orleans.

Here's what LoveFood had to say about Louisiana's most famous eatery:

"In a city bursting at the seams with culinary delights, Commander's Palace remains one of New Orleans' most notable landmarks and not just for its striking turquoise Victorian facade. Established in the beautiful Garden District in 1893, this elegant restaurant has been the training ground for a number of notable chefs including Paul Prudhomme and Emeril Lagasse. It remains one of (if not the) place to try the seafood gumbo."

