What Caused Arizona's Unusual Sunset?

Did you see the weird sunset in the Arizona sky on Wednesday (June 29)?

We all love looking at the sky when the sun is setting and seeing the beautiful artwork that's displayed in the skies. But Wednesday's sunset was a bit different.

The "slice" of sunset was just that... a slice. There was a very distinct line where the sun was shining, creating a stunning display of warm tones. Then on the other side of the line was darker colors, like blue and gray.

12 News meteorologist Jamie Kagol explained why the sunset looked like that and the answer is actually pretty simple. According to Kagol, the sunshine on the dark side of the line was being blocked by storms in the distance. The thunderstorms cut off the warm tones in the sunset, so basically we were just seeing shadows.

Check out the unusual sunset below: