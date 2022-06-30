Georgia Woman Mysteriously Disappears From Hospital

A woman from Newton County disappeared from a local hospital early last month and hasn't been seen since. According to WSB-TV, the woman started her journey in Athens and traveled to Covington on May 10. Authorities have revealed the woman’s name to be Melissa Loggins. When Loggins arrived in Covington, she was seen as a patient at the Newton Piedmont Hospital.

WSB-TV mentioned that Loggins was released from the hospital that same day and and was taken to another facility for a week. The name of the facility has yet to be disclosed. Loggins' family is very concerned as they have not seen her since she left Athens on May 10. Primarily, her family is worried about her health. They told WSB-TV that they think she might have suffered a stroke within the time of her disappearance.

Information has been released regarding Loggins appearance in hopes of locating her. She is described to be five feet three inches tall with a few tattoos. The first tattoo says "so what," and is located on her neck. The other tattoo says "bossy" and is located on her leg. She has short brown hair.

Newton County investigators recommended that anyone with information regarding Loggins' whereabouts call them at 678-625-1515.