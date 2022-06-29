Burglars Steal $90,000 In Liquor From Georgia Store

A Georgia package store located off of Highway 138 lost $90,000 worth of inventory and liquor in a robbery that occurred very early on Monday morning. According to WSB-TV, the burglars who stole the liquor from the store in Henry County were in the store for hours before anything was stolen.

Stockbridge officials mentioned that the robbery happened around at 1:00 a.m and cameras located outside of the store were able to capture footage that detailed the whereabouts of the robbers. The individuals were first seen being dropped off in a white minivan. Hours later they were seen leaving the package store with copious amounts of liquor. WSB-TV mentioned that a white pickup truck served as the getaway vehicle. This particular pickup truck was very prepared for the premeditated amount of stolen items, as there was a white trailer attached to the truck with enough room to fit multiple people.

The footage detailed four or six people getting into the trailer with the stolen items. Police are still searching for all of the suspects in an ongoing investigation. WSB-TV shared that authorities are asking anyone who may have information in regards to the suspects' identities to call Police Sergeant Roberts at 770-228-7343.