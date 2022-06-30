You'll Get A Kick Out Of This Singing Donkey Going Viral In Texas

Meet Monte, a 28-year-old donkey from Conroe, Texas!

Monte is going viral for his sensational singing talents on social media, according to Chron.

Pinky Ruggles, 37, adopted the donkey rescue from Texas Miracle Ranch two years ago. At first, Monte was shy and "made no noise at all," Ruggles said. Three days later, however, the donkey made his voice known!

The animals are known for their hee-hawing, but Monte was singing to a different tune. "He started braying and I was like, 'What the hell?' I mean he looked just as confused as I did. I don't know if he'd ever made noise before. We have no clue. He started going off. It's like he knew his life changed. He knew that he was home and his personality just came out full force," Ruggles said.

This became a common occurrence, and Ruggles decided to share Monte's talents on TikTok. According to Chron, the most viral video shows Ruggles wishing Monte a good morning. Monte's response is clearly why the video has over 2.4 million likes and over 13 million views. See it for yourself: