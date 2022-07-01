Diddy Praises Yung Miami's 'Go Papi' Sign: 'One Of The Sweetest Things'

"This is one of the sweetest things anyone’s ever done for me! Thank you Shawty Wop! 🙏🏿@yungmiami305," Diddy wrote in his caption.



Diddy's heartwarming message for Caresha arrived a few days after he celebrated his legacy at the BET Awards by performing a medley of hits with his famous friends like Jodeci, The LOX, Lil' Kim, Bryson Tiller and plenty more. Prior to his personal message, Diddy had included a photo of Yung Miami in a separate post where he thanks multiple key players in Hip-Hop for supporting him at his afterparty for the awards show including Mary J. Blige, Offset, Jacquees, Coi Leray, and plenty more.



He continued to show love for Yung Miami by making multiple posts about City Girls' new song "Good Love" featuring Usher on his timeline and his Instagram Story. Diddy even reposted a photoshopped image of Caresha holding up the "Good Love" cover art. Check out more of Diddy's posts about Yung Miami below.

