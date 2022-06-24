Diddy Will Perform With A Star-Studded Lineup At The 2022 BET Awards

By Tony M. Centeno

June 24, 2022

Diddy
Photo: Getty Images

Diddy is getting ready to receive his flowers when he accepts the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2022 BET Awards this weekend. The veteran music executive is also preparing to hit the stage to celebrate the momentous occasion with an iconic performance.

On Friday, June 24, BET announced Sean "Diddy" Combs will hit the stage during the annual awards show hosted by Taraji P. Henson, and he won't be alone. The tribute performance will feature a massive group of Diddy's famous friends like Lil' Kim, Faith Evans, Mary J. Blige, Jodeci, Nas, Busta Rhymes, The LOX, Bryson Tiller and The Maverick City Choir.

“Diddy has always been a pioneering force in our community, breaking barriers, achieving unprecedented heights, blazing new trails, and, in so doing, raising the bar for all of us,” BET CEO Scott Mills said in a statement about the media mogul last week. “His virtuosity is matched only by his range – from music to media, culture, business, and philanthropy – Diddy has exemplified Black Excellence. We are delighted to have this opportunity to use our biggest stage to recognize the extraordinary accomplishments of our friend Diddy.”

The performance will arrive shortly after Diddy debuted his new single "Gotta Move On" featuring Bryson Tiller. The Bad Boy founder dropped the song through his new imprint Love Records in partnership with Motown Records. With Tiller on the set list, Diddy is bound to perform their new record.

The 2022 BET Awards is going down on Sunday, June 26 on BET at 8 pm ET/ PT from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

