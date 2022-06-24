Diddy Will Perform With A Star-Studded Lineup At The 2022 BET Awards

“Diddy has always been a pioneering force in our community, breaking barriers, achieving unprecedented heights, blazing new trails, and, in so doing, raising the bar for all of us,” BET CEO Scott Mills said in a statement about the media mogul last week. “His virtuosity is matched only by his range – from music to media, culture, business, and philanthropy – Diddy has exemplified Black Excellence. We are delighted to have this opportunity to use our biggest stage to recognize the extraordinary accomplishments of our friend Diddy.”



The performance will arrive shortly after Diddy debuted his new single "Gotta Move On" featuring Bryson Tiller. The Bad Boy founder dropped the song through his new imprint Love Records in partnership with Motown Records. With Tiller on the set list, Diddy is bound to perform their new record.



The 2022 BET Awards is going down on Sunday, June 26 on BET at 8 pm ET/ PT from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.