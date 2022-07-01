Fivio Foreign, Coi Leray & Queen Naija Pay Homage To Destiny's Child

By Tony M. Centeno

July 1, 2022

Coi Leray, Fivio Foreign, Queen Naija
Photo: Getty Images

Fivio Foreign dropped his B.I.B.L.E. album back in April but one song off the album still hits so hard that he made to make a music video for it. Since the track samples one of Destiny's Child's most popular songs, Fivio decided to do something special for the video.

On Thursday, June 30, Fivio Foreign dropped the music video for "What's My Name" featuring Coi Leray and Queen Naija. Throughout the video, Fivio, Coi and Queen reenact several moments from iconic DC music videos in their own way. They pay homage to "Soldier," "Survivor," "Jumpin, Jumpin'" and, of course, "Say My Name."

"What's My Name" remains one of the stand-out tracks on Fivio Foreign's debut album. It's the latest music video in support of B.I.B.L.E. following other visuals like "Hello" featuring Chloe and KayCyy as well as "Slime Them" featuring Lil Yachty. B.I.B.L.E. also features other major bangers like "City of Gods" featuring Kanye West and Alicia Keys, "Magic City" featuring Quavo, and "Changed On Me" featuring Vory and Polo G.

Fivio Foreign is set to have a busy summer. In addition to his upcoming performance at Rolling Loud Miami this month, the New York rapper will also appear at Angie Martinez's 2022 Summer BBQ. Angie recently revealed that Fivio will be a special guest at the event, which is going down at the Coney Island Art Walls in Brooklyn on July 30.

Watch Fivio Foreign, Coi Leray and Queen Naija channel their inner Destiny's Child in his video for "What's My Name" below.

WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE

