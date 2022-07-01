Fivio Foreign, Coi Leray & Queen Naija Pay Homage To Destiny's Child

"What's My Name" remains one of the stand-out tracks on Fivio Foreign's debut album. It's the latest music video in support of B.I.B.L.E. following other visuals like "Hello" featuring Chloe and KayCyy as well as "Slime Them" featuring Lil Yachty. B.I.B.L.E. also features other major bangers like "City of Gods" featuring Kanye West and Alicia Keys, "Magic City" featuring Quavo, and "Changed On Me" featuring Vory and Polo G.



Fivio Foreign is set to have a busy summer. In addition to his upcoming performance at Rolling Loud Miami this month, the New York rapper will also appear at Angie Martinez's 2022 Summer BBQ. Angie recently revealed that Fivio will be a special guest at the event, which is going down at the Coney Island Art Walls in Brooklyn on July 30.



Watch Fivio Foreign, Coi Leray and Queen Naija channel their inner Destiny's Child in his video for "What's My Name" below.



WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE