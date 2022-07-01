North Carolina Man 'Almost Had A Heart Attack' After Winning Lotto Jackpot

A man in North Carolina is celebrating a big win after scoring a six-figure prize in a state lottery game.

Chester Williams, of Cary, recently got a renewed chance to score a big lottery win thanks to the Carolina Jackpot second-chance drawing on June 22, according to a release from the NC Education Lottery. The 57-year-old maintenance worker from Wake County tells people they should believe in second chances after he hit the jackpot in the drawing, winning the $230,073 rolling jackpot.

"Man, I almost had a heart attack," he joked to lottery officials. "My heart was pounding so hard."

Williams claimed his prize at lottery headquarters on Friday (June 24), bringing home a grand total of $163,375 after all require state and federal tax withholdings. When asked what he plans to do with his new winnings, he told lottery officials he hopes to take his wife on a vacation to the beach. He also hopes to use some of the prize to do car repairs and help his family.

"This is going to help us out a whole lot," Williams said. He added, "You better believe in second chances."

According to lottery officials, Williams' win in the Carolina Jackpot is the first second-chance drawing to feature a rolling jackpot, where the prize grows with each entry until the next second-chance drawing.