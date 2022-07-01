North Carolina Eatery Named One Of The Best Roadside Restaurants In America

If you've spent hours on a road trip, snacking on food you could find in a vending machine or at a counter in a truck stop, you would probably be looking forward to your next real meal. Rather than stop at a fast food chain, why not try a unique roadside restaurant that measures up to some of the best eateries in America?

Cheapism found some of the best roadside restaurants around the country, and one is right here in North Carolina. According to the site:

"America is full of noteworthy roadside restaurants, places that showcase some of the most memorable and unique regional cuisines the country has to offer."

So which North Carolina eatery was named one of the best roadside restaurants in the U.S.?

Redneck BBQ Lab

Located in Benson, south of Raleigh, Redneck BBQ Lab serves up all your barbecue favorites while also experimenting with new recipes each month. Redneck BBQ Lab is located at 12101 NC-210 B in Benson.

Here's what Cheapsim had to say:

"Featuring pulled pork, brisket, turkey, ribs, and chicken, as well as classic barbecue sides such as slow-cooked beans, green beans, collard greens, and jalapeño mac and cheese, Redneck BBQ Lab is a Southern gem off Interstate 40. Just a little south of Raleigh, the restaurant is owned by Jerry Stephenson, who competed in Chopped: Grill Masters on the Food Network. The Redneck 'scientific team' has earned 23 grand championships in the Kansas City BBQ Society competitions."

