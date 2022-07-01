Texas Teen Makes Finals For National Duct Tape Tuxedo Competition

A Texas teen is a finalist in a national duct tape competition. KSAT reported that the teen created a duct tape tuxedo.

Kaleb Burch recently graduated from Davenport High School in San Antonio. Burch made it to the final five in the 2022 Stuck at Prom scholarship contest.

If Kaleb's design wins the tuxedo category, he will receive a $10,000 scholarship. The eight runners-up in the competition will each receive $500 cash scholarships and $100 worth of Duck brand duct tape.

Kaleb explained his design, saying, "I wanted to go for something that would look nice but also give off a good message."

Kaleb's design took 10 rolls of duct tape and 30 hours to finish. Check out his design below: