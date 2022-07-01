Texas Teen Makes Finals For National Duct Tape Tuxedo Competition
By Ginny Reese
July 1, 2022
A Texas teen is a finalist in a national duct tape competition. KSAT reported that the teen created a duct tape tuxedo.
Kaleb Burch recently graduated from Davenport High School in San Antonio. Burch made it to the final five in the 2022 Stuck at Prom scholarship contest.
If Kaleb's design wins the tuxedo category, he will receive a $10,000 scholarship. The eight runners-up in the competition will each receive $500 cash scholarships and $100 worth of Duck brand duct tape.
Kaleb explained his design, saying, "I wanted to go for something that would look nice but also give off a good message."
Kaleb's design took 10 rolls of duct tape and 30 hours to finish. Check out his design below:
A New Braunfels teen is a finalist in a national duck tape competition after he made a tuxedo out of the sticky stuff. https://t.co/wdV16I5Ehz— KSAT 12 (@ksatnews) July 1, 2022
Kaleb's mom Jennifer Dingler said, "The theme of his project represents that being different is ok. He said that sometimes being different in a cut-and-dry, black-and-white society makes one feel like they have a target on their back. Individuality is perfectly normal."
Nearly 8,000 students have competed in the competition and more than 100,000 rolls of Duck tape were used to create the designs.
Dingler said, "It was kind of a long shot entering the contest because it’s open to the whole U.S." But she says that Kaleb "threw caution to the wind and figured he was pretty creative. He just had to create a wearable garment with a snazzy design."
Final voting takes place on July 13th and the winners will be announced on July 20th.