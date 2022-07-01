The Rock's Food Truck Bringing Free Food And Margaritas To San Antonio

By Ginny Reese

July 1, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

For one weekend only Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's food truck will bring free margaritas and food to San Antonio. KSAT reported that the actor and WWE legend is bringing his Mana Mobile from his Teremana Tequila brand to four locations across the city.

It still isn't known whether or not the actor will make any appearances at the food truck.

The food truck will be at Hemisfair, Mission Marquee Plaza, Texas Vista Medical Center, and Woodlawn Park from Friday through Monday. Here are specific locations, times, and details:

  • Friday at Hemisfair Park, 12 p.m.-2 p.m. - The Mana Mobile will be serving complimentary French toast sticks, tacos, and The People’s Margaritas.
  • Saturday at Mission Marquee Plaza Farmers Market, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. - The Mana Mobile will be serving complimentary French toast sticks, tacos, and The People’s Margaritas.
  • Sunday at Texas Vista Medical Center, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. - The Mana Mobile will be serving complimentary French toast sticks to hospital staff only.
  • Monday at Woodlawn Park’s Fourth of July Celebration - The Mana Mobile will be serving complimentary French toast sticks and tacos.

A news release states, "The Mana Mobile is a giant rolling envoy for Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s Teremana Tequila. Last year, it embarked on The Great American Mana Mobile Road Trip to ‘Bring The Mana’ to Americans far and wide."

