These Are The Best Ice Cream Shops In Los Angeles

Summer is the perfect season to enjoy one... two... maybe three scoops of creamy, refreshing ice cream on a warm, sunny day. Wether you prefer a waffle cone, sugar cone, sprinkles, dairy-free options, or yogurt; the best ice-cream shops in the entire city have your back.

According to a list compiled by Thrillist, the best ice cream shops in Los Angeles right now are Awan in West Hollywood, Meet Fresh located throughout the city, and Dear Bella Creamery in Hollywood, among many other tasty options.

Here is what Thrillist had to say about a few of these popular ice cream shops:

Awan

"After years of recipe experimentation and testing, Ong nailed the formula for a non-dairy ice cream that tastes anything but vegan. The secret? A combination of Indonesian coconut cream and coconut water, which gives each scoop a rich, creamy mouthfeel and gelato-like texture. Made with specially imported Balinese vanilla beans, the original vanilla flavor is a beloved standby at the WeHo takeout counter, but Ong drops new flavors often, always crafted with locally sourced, farm-fresh ingredients."

Meet Fresh

"Ever since it landed stateside, this Taiwanese dessert chain has grown so popular that it now has over 38 outposts throughout the country, including several in LA. The shop continues to import high-quality ingredients from its native Taiwan—whipping up house-made taro balls, refreshing grass jelly, fragrant red bean, and tofu pudding to enhance its concoctions, which, like many East Asian desserts, are subtly sweet rather than overpoweringly so."

