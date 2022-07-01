This Is How Much Missouri Spends On Fireworks Each Year

By Taylor Linzinmeir

July 1, 2022

Fireworks
Photo: Getty Images

Fireworks and July 4 go hand in hand. In fact, the tradition of setting off fireworks to celebrate America's independence began in Philadelphia on July 4, 1777, which was the first organized celebration of Independence Day, according to History.com. Ship's cannon fired a 13-gun salute in honor of the 13 colonies. Pennsylvania Evening Post reported, “at night there was a grand exhibition of fireworks (which began and concluded with thirteen rockets) on the Commons, and the city was beautifully illuminated.” The Sons of Liberty also set off fireworks over Boston Common the same night. Now, consumer fireworks are a $1.9 billion business in the U.S., with most of the consumption occurring around the Fourth of July, according to FOX 4.

Missouri spends the most on fireworks than any other state, with the Missouri Department of Public Safety issues about 1,500 permits to manufacturers and distributers of fireworks each year, according to FOX 4. "Missouri, with a population of just over 6 million people, spends the most per capita on fireworks at $13.36 per person," according to FOX 4. "Fireworks are legal to buy in Missouri between June 20 and July 10 and with the exception of the capital, they are legal to set off around Independence Day."

