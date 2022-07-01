This Is The Best Fishing Spot In Tennessee

Sunny summer days are the perfect backdrop for a fishing trip, whether you are looking for a solitary expedition or want to spend some quality time with loved ones sitting lakeside with a fishing pole in one hand and a cold drink in the other.

Cheapism searched the country to find the best fishing spot in each state, including this lake in Tennessee perfect for casting out a line and reeling in a catch. According to the site:

"From interior lakes and ponds to brackish channels and open ocean, America has a vast network of fishing spots along both coasts and ever state in between. No matter where you live, hungry fish are nearby."

So what is the best spot for fishing in Tennessee?

Chickamauga Lake

Located in East Tennessee around Chattanooga, Chickamauga Lake has more than 800 miles of shoreline where you can set up shop for the day as you hope to reel in one of many varieties of fish, from largemouth bass and trout to crappie and catfish.

Here's what Cheapism had to say:

"If you're in the Chattanooga area and love bass fishing, you're in luck — no travel is necessary. Chickamauga Lake, created in 1940 with the building of the Chickamauga Dam, is known as one of the best bass fishing lakes in the country. The 15-pound, 3-ounce largemouth hauled from the lake in 2015 still holds the state record."

