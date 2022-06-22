Tom Brady, Others Respond To Rob Gronkowski's Retirement

Tom Brady was among the numerous NFL players to congratulate his longtime New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers teammate Rob Gronkowski on a legendary career following the tight end's retirement announcement on Tuesday (June 22).

"Teammate, friend, brother, just a few of the words that come to mind when I think of @gronk," Brady wrote on his social media accounts. "Nobody has ever embodied the idea of “leaving it all out on the field” like Rob has throughout his entire career. Every single snap, I knew that no matter how many people you put in front of him, he was going to get to his spot.

"Even more important is the person he was off the field. Focused when he had to be, and FUN the rest of the time. Having Gronk in your locker room was every NFL players dream. I’m proud of all that we’ve accomplished together, and even more excited for all you have ahead of you."