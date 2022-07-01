Your Guide To Ohio's New Firework Law

Ohio's new law allowing consumer fireworks goes into effect today (July 1), according to ABC 13. Here's what they had to say about it:

The law allows consumers to set off fireworks on their own property or on other’s property with their permission. It also says people cannot set fireworks off while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. If you want to buy fireworks for personal use in Ohio, you need to go to a licensed retailer. Everything classified as trick fireworks like smoke bombs, snakes, and sparklers are free to use anytime and can be purchased anywhere — like the grocery store.

Fireworks that are illegal include: M-80 cherry bombs, M-100 ash cans, M-250 quarter sticks, and M-1000 half sticks. You can only set those off at certain times of the year, including New Year’s Eve and day, Chinese New Year, Cinco de Mayo, Memorial Day weekend, Juneteenth, Labor Day and Diwali. As for using them for the Fourth of July, you can set them off on the third, fourth, and fifth as well as the Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays before and after the holiday.

That being said, local governments have the ability to opt out of the new law— and a number of communities in Ohio have done just that. Check out this article for more information on where discharging fireworks will remain restricted.