Your Guide To Wisconsin Firework Laws

With the Fourth of July right around the corner, many Wisconsin residents may want to set off fireworks in celebration. If you are one of those people, we suggest knowing what's legal and what's not.

According to WeAreGreenBay.com:

Basically in Wisconsin, a permit is required if the device explodes or leaves the ground. According to the Wisconsin DOJ, a person who possesses or uses fireworks without a valid permit, or who sells fireworks to a person who does not have a valid permit, is subject to a fine of up to $1,000 per violation. Each firework illegally possessed, used, or sold may be a separate violation. A permit may be issued by a mayor, village president, or town chair or any person designated by the mayor, village president, or town chairperson. The permit is only valid in the city, village, or town of the official who issued it.

Sparklers that don't exceed 36 inches in length, stationary cones and fountains, toy snakes, snake bombs, caps and noisemakers, confetti poppers and any other device that spins or moves on the ground are legal in Wisconsin. As for what is not legal, firecrackers, roman candles, bottle rockets, mortars and anything that explodes or leaves the ground is not permitted. Stay safe out there!