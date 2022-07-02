Cardi B Says This BTS Member Is Her Favorite

It looks like Cardi B is a BTS fan — the “Bodak Yellow” rapper revealed her favorite member of the group in a recent Twitter Q&A.

During her “Ask Cardi” session yesterday (July 1), a fan asked: "Who’s your bias(favorite) in bts?" Cardi simply replied with a picture of Jimin. Fans in the comments praised her for her "taste" and one even pointed out how the rapper responded within nine minutes. In the same Q&A, Cardi revealed her future music plans after her upcoming album. "After my album i want to a mixtape with Offset and a Spanish album," she wrote.

See the tweet below.