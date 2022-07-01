Cardi B Drops Her New Song 'Hot Sh*t' Featuring Lil Durk & Kanye West

Meanwhile, Durk and Ye call out all the opps in their respective verses. Both Chicago rappers use their time to stick it to their haters and pay homage to their fallen friends. Lil Durk invokes King Von's name towards the end of his verse while Ye reflects on Virgil Abloh's untimely passing.



"They be on my nerve, they be on my nerve, mm-mm, When we lost Virg', I was on the verge," Ye raps. "I just hit the Louis store, I had to splurge, mm-mm/We just made a silent movie with no words."



The Tay Keith and BanBwoi-produced banger is set to appear on her sophomore album, which still does not have a release date yet. It's the newest single Bardi has served up since she dropped "Up" last year. Despite the technical difficulties she experienced while making the album, Cardi recently confirmed that "Up" and WAP" featuring Megan The Stallion will appear on the follow-up to Invasion of Privacy along with "Hot Sh*t." While she's in the process of finishing up her project, the "Please Me" rapper has also been hopping on other remixes like Kay Flock's "Shake It" and Summer Walker's "No Love" featuring SZA.



Listen to Cardi B, Lil Durk and Ye go crazy on her new single "Hot Sh*t" below.

