"I really can't wait to do this album because I do want to do different things," Cardi says. "After I do this album, I do want to do a mixtape with my husband because I love how he raps. He could rap his ass off and I'm a fan. And then I want to do a Spanish album. I feel like that's more pressure to me than anything because it's like that Latin world... they want it but I feel like it's not as easy as people think."

Cardi B has collaborated with Offset on several songs in the past like "Clout," "Lick" and Migos' "MotorSport" so a joint project between them would make sense. Her previous Spanish records with Anuel, Ozuna, J. Balvin and Bad Bunny are also proof that she could definitely pull off an entire Spanish-language album despite the imminent pressure from the Latin world. Bardi goes on to explain what's going on with her current upcoming album. The "WAP" rapper said she needs to add a few more records into the mix before she can finalize the project.



"I hope so," Cardi replies when Angie asks if it was dropping this year. "This is the thing about the album, right? I just feel like I'm still missing certain things to it. I feel like I'm missing my little pop record. I feel like I'm missing my 'I Like It's and then it's like I do have my little 'Be Careful's on it but is it there yet?'"



During their conversation, Cardi B discusses her thoughts about working with Kanye West following all his family and political drama, and explains why her negative experience with CGI slowed down the making of their music video for "Hot Sh*t." She also breaks down her thoughts on New York's Drill wave, her acting career and more.



Watch the entire interview up top.