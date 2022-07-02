New Details Emerge About Britney Spears' Controversial Conservatorship

There are two new shocking revelations about Britney Spears' controversial 13-year conservatorship.

The pop star's father Jamie Spears has broken his silence on claims that he bugged his daughter's bedroom during the conservatorship. These claims were made public in The New York Times Presents: Controlling Britney Spears, according to E! News. In the docuseries, one of Britney's former security guards said her father allegedly put a listening device in his daughter's bedroom without her knowing. Britney's attorney Mathew Rosengart initially said the allegations "must be fully and aggressively investigated."

Now, months later, Jamie's attorneys are setting the record straight, according to court documents filed on June 29 and obtained by E! News on July 1. "In fact, there are no documents regarding the alleged bugging or surveillance of Britney's bedroom, and this is because it never happened," the filing states. Jamie's legal team has also provided Britney's attorney with documents "showing that the assertions of Britney's counsel regarding the so-called 'spying operation' have no merit."

In more conservatorship news, Rosengart claims Britney's former business manager's company led about its involvement in the conservatorship, according to TMZ. The talent company is denying that it had anything to do with creating Britney's conservatorship. Rosengart added Jamie borrowed at least $40,000 with "strings attached" from Tri Star before becoming his daughter's temporary conservator.

The lawyer believes this is the reason Tri Star Entertainment is "objecting to forking over critical documents about its conduct."

Tri Star lawyers have said the company had "no role whatsoever in the creation of a conservatorship for Britney Spears," but Rosengart, who believes these claims are false, has email evidence. In a message from Tri Star's owner Lou Taylor to Britney's father weeks before the conservatorship was established, she said "he (attorney Andrew Wallet) and tri star will serve as co's (co-conservators) w you." Another email said, "I look forward to working with you."

Rosengart is seeking documents that will determine Tri Star's role in Britney's conservatorship as well as documents that might show the secret monitoring of her communications.

The next hearing in Britney's case is scheduled for July 13. A judge has yet decided whether or not Tri Star must fork over the previously mentioned documents.