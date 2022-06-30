Paris Hilton Defends Going To Britney Spears' Wedding Over Joe Biden Event

Paris Hilton is booked and busy — but she won't let a scheduling conflict get in the way of her friend's big day.

The day of Britney Spears' wedding, Paris was asked to DJ for President Joe Biden at the Summit of the Americas. At the time, she said Britney's wedding "was more important to me."

"I was actually asked to DJ for the President and all of the other presidents around the world for the dinner, but this was more important to me," Paris said on her "This Is Paris" podcast on June 10. "I’m not going to go into any details because it was the princess bride’s night and that’s her story to tell, but all I can say is that I’m so incredibly happy for her. She looked stunning and it just made me so happy to see that she found her fairytale."

Now, she's opening up about her decision, according to People.

"It was the same night of Britney's wedding, and I was like, 'No, I'm not going to miss that.' And they were like, 'We can send a helicopter, (you can) fly back and forth,' and I'm like, 'I'm not going to be the one, like, landing in and out of Britney's wedding in a helicopter.' C'mon!" Paris told guest host Chelsea Handler on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday (June 29).

She added, "So, I had to cancel on the president. Sorry! ... It's Britney, b----!"