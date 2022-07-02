Did Lindsay Lohan And Bader Shammas Secretly Get Married?

Lindsay Lohan might have just spilled the beans on her current relationship status.

In an Instagram post to honor her 36th birthday (July 2), the Parent Trap star shared a photo with her man, Bader Shammas. In the caption, she refers to him as "my husband":

"🎂❤️🥰I am the luckiest woman in the world. You found me and knew that I wanted to find happiness and grace, all at the same time. I am stunned that you are my husband. My life and my everything. ❤️every woman should feel like this everyday 🙏💖"

Lindsay and Bader shared their engagement with the world at the end of November, despite popping the question on November 11. "My love. My life. My family. My future," Lohan wrote in her caption.

According to TMZ, the couple discussed having a destination wedding but there hasn't been any evidence. "It's possible it happened under the radar," the news outlet reported.