Did Lindsay Lohan And Bader Shammas Secretly Get Married?

By Dani Medina

July 2, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Lindsay Lohan might have just spilled the beans on her current relationship status.

In an Instagram post to honor her 36th birthday (July 2), the Parent Trap star shared a photo with her man, Bader Shammas. In the caption, she refers to him as "my husband":

"🎂❤️🥰I am the luckiest woman in the world. You found me and knew that I wanted to find happiness and grace, all at the same time. I am stunned that you are my husband. My life and my everything. ❤️every woman should feel like this everyday 🙏💖"

Lindsay and Bader shared their engagement with the world at the end of November, despite popping the question on November 11. "My love. My life. My family. My future," Lohan wrote in her caption.

According to TMZ, the couple discussed having a destination wedding but there hasn't been any evidence. "It's possible it happened under the radar," the news outlet reported.

Lindsay Lohan
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.