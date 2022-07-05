11-Year-Old Dies From Fireworks Injury

By Jason Hall

July 5, 2022

Two police officers behind crime scene tape
Photo: Getty Images

An 11-year-old boy in Indiana died after experiencing an injury caused by fireworks late Sunday (July 3) night.

Dispatchers in Posey County received a report of the incident at approximately 9:42 p.m. in which the boy, identified as Camrynn Ray McMichael, of Mt. Vernon, was said to be seriously injured during a "fireworks incident," the Indiana State Police confirmed in a statement obtained by NBC News Monday (July 4) morning.

McMichael is reported to have died while being transported to an Evansville Hospital, according to Indiana State Police.

The department said an autopsy was scheduled for Tuesday (July 5) and that their investigation alongside the Mt. Vernon Police Department and the Posey County Coroner was ongoing, but didn't provide additional details in the initial news release.

Camrynn's mother, Kyrra Lynn, told WFIE in Evansville that her son had just completed the fifth grade and was on his school's football and basketball teams.

“But more than that he loved his sister,” Lynn said via WXIN-TV in Indianapolis. “He died being a boy and playing with fireworks. A tragic freak accident, seriously. Fireworks are no joke, and when you think it won’t be yours, in the blink of an eye it is.”

