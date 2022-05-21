Adele And Rich Paul Cozy Up Courtside At NBA Playoffs: See The Photos

On the court, the Golden State Warriors and Dallas Mavericks were battling it out in Game 2 of the NBA Conference Finals.

Off the court, all eyes were on Adele who was cozied up next to her boo, sports agent Rich Paul. Dressed in a denim outfit, nude heels and gold hoop earrings, the "Easy On Me" singer was spotted laughing it up while watching the game, according to Page Six.

Friday night's appearance wasn't Adele's first rodeo at an NBA game. In February, the songstress stunned in a $14,700 calf-hair coat over a matching ruffled minidress at the NBA All-Star Game in Cleveland, Ohio. Paul was by her side, and so was Mary J. Blige.

Last week, the "When We Were Young" singer shared romantic photos of her and her beau on Instagram. Among the adorable shots were the couple kissing backstage, promoting her new album 30 at McDonald's and a sweet photo of them at a softball game.

Adele, who is reportedly "close to finalizing a deal" that would bring her Las Vegas residency to a new venue, also recently celebrated her 34th birthday with an absolutely breathtaking photoshoot. "What a difference a year makes! If time keeps healing and smoothing out all the creases in my life like it does as the years fly by, then I can’t wait to be 60! I’ve never been happier! So many lessons, so many blessings to be grateful for," she captioned the post.

Take a look at the photos of Adele and Rich Paul at Friday night's NBA Playoffs game below: