Here Are The Best Nachos In Florida

There are so many things to love about nachos. They can be a dish you can eat by yourself, or you can share it with others. It's the perfect appetizer, snack, and entree in some cases. And the best part is the many ways you can load delicious ingredients on a bed of tortilla chips, from cheese, sour cream, and jalapeños to beef, chicken, and pork.

Not all nachos are created equal, and American restaurants can get creative about how to craft this dish. That's why LoveFood found the most delicious nachos in every state, including Florida.

The best plate of nachos you can grab in the Sunshine State is... Kush by Stephens!

Writers explained why they chose this longtime deli:



"Nachos with a difference – the Pastrami Nachos at Kush by Stephens spans cultures by loading tortilla chips with Cheddar, pico de gallo, sour cream and the restaurant's signature hand-sliced pastrami. The lively Jewish-themed joint from Miami restaurant group Kush Hospitality also serves up killer cocktails, including the OG Blueberry Kush, which is packed with Midnight Blue Moonshine, blueberries, basil and orgeat (a sweet syrup)."