Here's What Megan Fox Needed To Know About Machine Gun Kelly As A Baby

Megan Fox had a very specific question about Machine Gun Kelly's childhood when she was getting to know him. She said she once asked her fiancé, "Were you breastfed by your mother?" The actress told E! News that the out-of-the-box question said it was a "great question" during the red carpet for MGK's new Hulu documentary Life in Pink on June 27th.

She went on to explain that the specific question was necessary because "It has a lot to do with your psychology and your temperament. So I ask things like that." She went on to say that "if you know me and I know you, it's impossible for me not to know almost everything about you." Megan also said she likes every question causes the conversation to "go deep right away" instead of learning about mundane things like favorite movies or colors.