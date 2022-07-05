Here's What Megan Fox Needed To Know About Machine Gun Kelly As A Baby
Megan Fox had a very specific question about Machine Gun Kelly's childhood when she was getting to know him. She said she once asked her fiancé, "Were you breastfed by your mother?" The actress told E! News that the out-of-the-box question said it was a "great question" during the red carpet for MGK's new Hulu documentary Life in Pink on June 27th.
She went on to explain that the specific question was necessary because "It has a lot to do with your psychology and your temperament. So I ask things like that." She went on to say that "if you know me and I know you, it's impossible for me not to know almost everything about you." Megan also said she likes every question causes the conversation to "go deep right away" instead of learning about mundane things like favorite movies or colors.
Last year, the actress put her vast knowledge of MGK to the test when they took the couple's quiz for British GQ in October 2021. Megan breezed through questions about her fiancé's astrology sign, nicknames, coffee order, favorite comic books, and more. Even MGK himself was impressed by her answers. "If you were my Jeopardy! partner you would honestly win every single category," he shared. "You are an almanac, and encyclopedia and dictionary all in one." The couple announced they were engaged in January and made headlines when they added at the end of the sweet post that they "drank each other's blood."