Joey Chestnut Addresses Viral Takedown Of Protester

Joey Chestnut said his "natural instincts" kicked in when he was rushed by and took down a protester during his 15th Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest championship victory on Monday (July 4).

During an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show Tuesday (July 5), Chestnut discussed the now-viral video of himself tackling a protester in a Darth Vader mask all while continuing to chew en route to eating a contest-winning 63 hot dogs and buns.

"It was reaction, just natural instincts," Chestnut said. "I thought somebody fell into me at first, I didn't know it was a protester until I saw the mask and it just happened and I wanted to get back into eating."

"As soon as I grabbed him I realized he was a kid," Chestnut added. "I was like, 'oh, this is a kid' and, I mean, he was vegan so he was really skinny and, so yeah, he fell to the ground and he curled up and I got to get back into it.