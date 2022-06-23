Coyote Attacks 2-Year-Old At California Park

Mile Square Park located in Fountain Valley saw some unusual activity early this week after a coyote attacked a two-year-old girl. According to NBC4, the attack happened around 8:30 p.m on Tuesday. This is not the first time that a coyote has been seen at lurking around the area.

U.S News & World Report noted that another two-year-old girl was attacked by a coyote in April on a beach just miles from Fountain Valley.

Since California has seen an increased number of coyote attacks in the last couple of years, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife listed a few safety tips discussing what to do when you come into contact with one of these animals:

Remove attractants such as fallen fruit.

Keep bird feeders clean and maintained.

Do not feed pets outdoors, or remove pet food at night.

Do not leave small pets unsupervised outside.

Leash pets while walking or hiking.

Carry a whistle, can with rocks, or other noisemaker to scare off coyotes.

Dispose of any trash or pet waste in secured containers.

They also recommended that if you were to see one in public, to keep a safe distance. The second that a coyote starts to come towards you, you should make loud noises and wave your arms to scare it away. The two-year-old girl's injuries have not been detailed. Two coyotes were shot and killed following the attack, and one harbored matching DNA.