Just 1 Texas Fried Chicken Joint Ranked Among Country's Best

Just one Texas restaurant has earned the right to be considered as one of the best fried chicken joints in the United States.

Eater compiled a list of the best fried chicken restaurants in the country. Here's how the food site did it:

In our search to find the nation’s standout birds, we looked to Eater editors and friends nationwide. The quorum of finalists below don’t come from every state and territory, but they represent tentpoles for the nation, defining the highest possible achievement for anybody who puts chicken to oil.

The Jerk Shack in San Antonio was the only Texas restaurant named to the list. Here's why:

"This is a fried chicken success story. Army vet and chef-owner Lattoia Massey, known by her professional name, Nicola Blaque, opened a small walk-up shop with her husband, Cornelius Massey, just two years after graduating from culinary school. Then, in 2022, she upgraded to a larger space with a full-blown dining room on a busy main road. In its new home, the restaurant serves fried legs and thighs, but visit on Wednesdays to try the jerk-spiced wings, an instant classic that landed the Jerk Shack on Eater’s 2019 best new restaurants list. Massey is known for bringing the Caribbean to San Antonio, and these wings are a case in point; they’re crispy and succulent, and served with sauces that crackle with tropical flavors like mango and habanero." — Hillary Dixler Canavan

The Jerk Shack is located at 10234 TX-151 in San Antonio.

To read Eater's full report, click here.