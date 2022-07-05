Just 1 Texas Fried Chicken Joint Ranked Among Country's Best

By Dani Medina

July 5, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Just one Texas restaurant has earned the right to be considered as one of the best fried chicken joints in the United States.

Eater compiled a list of the best fried chicken restaurants in the country. Here's how the food site did it:

In our search to find the nation’s standout birds, we looked to Eater editors and friends nationwide. The quorum of finalists below don’t come from every state and territory, but they represent tentpoles for the nation, defining the highest possible achievement for anybody who puts chicken to oil.

The Jerk Shack in San Antonio was the only Texas restaurant named to the list. Here's why:

"This is a fried chicken success story. Army vet and chef-owner Lattoia Massey, known by her professional name, Nicola Blaque, opened a small walk-up shop with her husband, Cornelius Massey, just two years after graduating from culinary school. Then, in 2022, she upgraded to a larger space with a full-blown dining room on a busy main road. In its new home, the restaurant serves fried legs and thighs, but visit on Wednesdays to try the jerk-spiced wings, an instant classic that landed the Jerk Shack on Eater’s 2019 best new restaurants list. Massey is known for bringing the Caribbean to San Antonio, and these wings are a case in point; they’re crispy and succulent, and served with sauces that crackle with tropical flavors like mango and habanero." — Hillary Dixler Canavan

The Jerk Shack is located at 10234 TX-151 in San Antonio.

To read Eater's full report, click here.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.