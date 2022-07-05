Latest On Lakers' Potential Trade For Kyrie Irving

The Los Angeles Lakers' pursuit of Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving is reportedly not making any progress.

During an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show Tuesday (July 5), Shams Charania of the Athletic said "there's no traction on any type of a Lakers deal for Kyrie Irving and I'm not sure we're gonna see that take place."

Last week, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the Lakers were the only team targeting Irving as part of a possible sign-and-trade deal with the Nets, according to sources with knowledge of the situation.

Irving would need another NBA team to reach a trade agreement with the Nets in order to get a long-term, maximum contract while still leaving the franchise.