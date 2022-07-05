Latest On Lakers' Potential Trade For Kyrie Irving
By Jason Hall
July 5, 2022
The Los Angeles Lakers' pursuit of Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving is reportedly not making any progress.
During an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show Tuesday (July 5), Shams Charania of the Athletic said "there's no traction on any type of a Lakers deal for Kyrie Irving and I'm not sure we're gonna see that take place."
Last week, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the Lakers were the only team targeting Irving as part of a possible sign-and-trade deal with the Nets, according to sources with knowledge of the situation.
Irving would need another NBA team to reach a trade agreement with the Nets in order to get a long-term, maximum contract while still leaving the franchise.
Irving opted to exercise his 2022-23 option prior to teammate Kevin Durant requesting a trade from the Nets last week.
Durant and Irving both signed with the Nets as free agents in 2019, making Brooklyn an immediate favorite to contend for an NBA championship.
However, the Nets have failed to reach the Eastern Conference Finals since the duo joined the team, with Irving missing the majority of their first season together due to injuries and the 2021-22 regular season due to New York's COVID restrictions prohibiting him from playing in home games without being vaccinated.
ESPN's Nick Friedell reported on SportsCenter that he's "been told that" Durant and Irving aren't as close as most believe.
Irving had previously won an NBA championship playing alongside Lakers star LeBron James when both played for the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016 and reports of a reunion between the two has been mentioned amid reports of Irving's uncertainty with the Nets.