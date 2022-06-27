Kyrie Irving Targeted By Only One Team For Sign-And-Trade: Report

The Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly the only team targeting Kyrie Irving as part of a possible sign-and-trade deal with the Brooklyn Nets, sources with knowledge of the situation confirmed to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Irving would need another NBA team to reach a trade agreement with the Nets to get a long-term, maximum contract, however, the Lakers are reported to be the only team pursuing the All-Star guard leading up to free agency on Thursday (June 30) night and the Nets are reported to have zero interest in Los Angeles' trade offers.

Irving could opt-out of the final year of his current deal and test free agency this offseason, which led to speculation that fellow All-Star teammate Kevin Durant could request a trade out of Brooklyn should his teammate choose to sign elsewhere.

Durant is reportedly weighing his options and monitoring the Brooklyn Nets' situation regarding Irving's uncertain future, sources told the Athletic's Shams Charania last Thursday (June 23)