Kyrie Irving Targeted By Only One Team For Sign-And-Trade: Report
By Jason Hall
June 27, 2022
The Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly the only team targeting Kyrie Irving as part of a possible sign-and-trade deal with the Brooklyn Nets, sources with knowledge of the situation confirmed to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
Irving would need another NBA team to reach a trade agreement with the Nets to get a long-term, maximum contract, however, the Lakers are reported to be the only team pursuing the All-Star guard leading up to free agency on Thursday (June 30) night and the Nets are reported to have zero interest in Los Angeles' trade offers.
Irving could opt-out of the final year of his current deal and test free agency this offseason, which led to speculation that fellow All-Star teammate Kevin Durant could request a trade out of Brooklyn should his teammate choose to sign elsewhere.
Durant is reportedly weighing his options and monitoring the Brooklyn Nets' situation regarding Irving's uncertain future, sources told the Athletic's Shams Charania last Thursday (June 23)
Sources: Kevin Durant is monitoring the Brooklyn Nets’ situation and considering options with his future.— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 23, 2022
This now opens the path for Kyrie Irving to proceed on finding a new home via opt-in and trade.
Durant and Irving both signed with the Nets as free agents in 2019, making Brooklyn an immediate favorite to contend for an NBA championship.
However, the Nets have failed to reach the Eastern Conference Finals since the duo joined the team, with Irving missing the majority of their first season together due to injuries and the 2021-22 regular season due to New York's COVID restrictions prohibiting him from playing in home games without being vaccinated.
Irving had previously won an NBA championship playing alongside Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James when both played for the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016 and reports of a reunion between the two has been mentioned amid reports of Irving's uncertainty with the Nets.