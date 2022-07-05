Matty Healy Shares New Details Of Upcoming The 1975 Album

As The 1975 prepares to drop their fifth album, Being Funny In A Foreign Language, frontman Matty Healy has shared new details behind the album and its lyrics.

Healy recently rejoined Reddit where he left his mark on a post about the upcoming album, per NME. Commenting on the post, he wrote, "Hey guys I've just started doing interviews where I explain the record and it's context." The comment comes days after a snippet of the lead single, "Part Of The Band," was shared on Instagram alongside the lyrics.

While on Reddit, Healy cleared up speculation that the song "New York," which he performed in Los Angeles last year while opening up for Phoebe Bridgers, is actually by Benjamin Francis Leftwich, a labelmate at Dirty Hit, and not a track for The 1975.

"I love the song and it didn't have a bridge," he said. "So when I opened up for Phoebe I kinda wanted to do that old school Greenwich Village folk scene thing where people used to just play songs that were knocking around by other artists."

He continued, "The bridge was written by me. And then became 'Part Of The Band'. 'New York' will be finished eventually but is not a song of The 1975. Love you see you really soon x."

Being Funny In A Foreign Language will be The 1975's fifth album, serving as a follow-up to 2020's Notes On A Conditional Form. The band has not confirmed when the album will come out, but fans can get their first listen of the new era when "Part Of The Band" drops on Friday (July 7).