People Are Traveling From All Over Arizona For These Fish & Chips

By Ginny Reese

July 5, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Restaurants that withstand the test of time have definitely proven that they're something special.

Only In Your State reported that one Arizona restaurant has people traveling from all over just to get their fish and chips. The family-owned, cash-only restaurant has been in business since 1947, and the experience is always memorable.

Pete's Fish & Chips always has a line out the door, proving how good good it is.

The menu is simple, with the most popular item being the fish and chips. The baskets come with up to five pieces of fish and a special dipping sauce. You can also get fish sandwiches plain or with cheese, sauce, and slaw. The menu has expanded since the 40s, now serving chicken tenders, nuggets, burgers, corn dogs, burritos, and combo meals.

Click here to check out the restaurant's menu.

Click here to see all of the Pete's Fish & Chips locations.

