This Is The Most Famous Restaurant In Arizona

By Ginny Reese

June 28, 2022

When you think of a famous restaurant, what qualifies it as "famous?" Is it the oldest eatery? The one with the most delicious food? Or perhaps a combination of both?

LoveFOOD compiled a list of each state's most famous restaurant. The website states, "From coast to coast, there are fine-dining spots, tasty burger and barbecue joints, and cafés, shacks and delis that are genius in their simplicity."

According to LoveFOOD, the most famous restaurant in Arizona is Durant's Steakhouse in Phoenix. The website explains what makes it so famous:

"A legendary steakhouse in Phoenix, Durant's – dark and draped in red inside – is the type of place that never changes. Part of the appeal is the man behind the restaurant: the late Jack Durant, who is rumored to have had connections with mobster Bugsy Siegel. Whatever the truth may be, the storied spot has been feeding diners exceptional steaks for more than half a century."

