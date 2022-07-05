Seattle Homeowner Shoots Alleged Burglar Who Refused To Leave Property

By Zuri Anderson

July 5, 2022

Robber breaking in house
Photo: Getty Images

Authorities say a Seattle homeowner fatally shot an alleged burglar who refused to leave the owner's property, KING 5 reports.

Around 2:30 a.m. on Saturday (July 2), Seattle Police responded to the 900 block of North 101st Street after getting a call about a disturbance in the Greenwood neighborhood. When officers arrived at the scene, they reportedly found a man with a gunshot wound in the backyard of the home.

Police medics gave the man first aid and rushed him to the hospital, but he later died from his injuries, according to the police department.

The homeowner told cops the incident began when the man climbed the fence into the backyard, officers say. The owner then confronted the alleged burglar, who refused to leave the premises. That's when the homeowner opened fire on the man, police say.

Seattle Police are still investigating the shooting and plan on interviewing the homeowner. No arrests have been made, nor have charges been filed as of Tuesday afternoon (July 5).

This wasn't the only time homeowners took matters into their own hands when it came to threats. A Pennsylvania man reportedly shot at two home invaders impersonating law enforcement. Then, there was a California homeowner who beat up a burglary suspect before the cops arrived.

